Darlene Lois Smith

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. -Darlene Lois Smith, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Park Place.

She was born on April 14, 1928, in New Glarus, the daughter of Anton and Hulda (Ingold) Ott.

Darlene graduated from New Glarus High School in 1946. She married the love of her life, Harland Smith on Nov. 10, 1956, and they were together for 55 wonderful years. Darlene worked in the registrar’s office for UW Madison. She was a very active member of Bethel Lutheran Church, belonging to the XYZ Club and Couple’s Club and participated in many of the Bethel Horizon activities. She also volunteered at Frank Allis Elementary School.

Darlene was an excellent, loving mother to two children. She was known for her cooking and baking. She loved gardening and spending time at their property in Pardeeville. Darlene was an avid traveler and enjoyed taking trips around the United States. She was 100% Swiss and very proud of her heritage. She spent a lot of time visiting New Glarus and even took a trip to Switzerland where she discovered some of her distant relatives. Darlene enjoyed taking summer vacations to Minocqua. She was a proud and very involved grandmother who delighted in attending her grandchildren’s sport and school activities. Darlene was also a very active participant at Oak Park Place.

Darlene is survived by her son, Rick (Marlene) Smith; daughter, Susan (Andrew) Buchert; grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan Buchert; sister-in-laws, Elaine Ott and Barbara Burns; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; brother, Harold Ott; and brother-in-law, Robert Burns, Sr.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.