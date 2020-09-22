Darlene L. Maasz

Darlene L. Maasz, 68 of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

Darlene was born on December 6, 1951 in Watertown, daughter of the late Lavern and Irene (Ebbert) Maasz. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson and was a 1970 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.

Darlene was a business owner in the community for most of her life, operating Maasz’s North Shore Inn for many years.

She was also very active with the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Fort Atkinson Kennel Club.

Darlene is survived by her brothers, Daryl (Vicki) Maasz and Dwight (Mary) Maasz; nieces and nephews, Mechelle (Troy) Maasz-Haynes; Daryl Maasz Jr., Tracy (fiancé, Stacy Nixon) Maasz, Becki Maasz and Amy (Josh) Starr; 25 great and great-great nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend, Kathrine Heinke.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home until time of service.

Following the burial, a luncheon and gathering will be held at Rock River Rotary Park Pavilion, 210 Sinnissippi Drive, Fort Atkinson.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

