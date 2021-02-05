Darlene Kochanowski

MADISON – Darlene M. Kochanowski, age 88, passed away in her home on January 31, 2021.

She was born in Bagley, WI on December 14, 1932, the daughter of Casper and Clara (Knutson) Ready. Darlene grew up in Bagley where she graduated high school. She worked as a candy striper in a La Crosse hospital, where she met Roy Kochanowski. Darlene and Roy were married in 1951 and blessed with four children.

Darlene was a dedicated homemaker and caring mother to her family. When she felt her children were grown enough, she went to work as a book binder for Webcrafters, until her retirement in 1976. In their younger years, Darlene and Roy enjoyed camping with their family. Darlene always enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and doing word search puzzles, but above all she loved to play Yahtzee!

Darlene is survived by children, Barbara (Ray) Wagner, Diane (Robert) Krantz, and Ron (Donna) Kochanowski; grandchildren, Melissa (Todd) Tiedemann, Shelly (Nic) Carpenter, Andrew Kochanowski (fiance, Lauren Shuster Aquino), Amanda (Kyle) Brueckner, and Laura Kochanowski (Jason Compton); and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Roy Lee “Butch” on April 10, 1976, and five siblings.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Darlene’s friend, Ruthy for her support and longtime friendship.

