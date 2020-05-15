Darlene Joyce Randall Damon

Darlene Joyce Randall Damon of Monona/Madison, WI passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Monona/Madison, she graduated from Madison East High School, then went on to Madison Area Technical College to study for her Certified Professional Secretary Certificate. Serving multiple times on both the local and national level International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP). She was Assistant to several Presidents for DEC International for 22 years, Assistant to President of St. Mary Hospital (SSM) for 10 years. In her retirement she worked for the Dean of UW-Madison Medical School, and also for Morgridge Center for Public Service, at UW-Madison.

Darlene was active in bowling leagues, playing golf, and boating on Madison Lakes. Darlene loved her home in Monona, with its very big yard and her lovely flowers. She enjoyed time with the family the most, from picking pears or peaches with her grandchildren to visiting Norway two times to meet new family members.

For the last several years she has been working on her genealogy for both sides of her family. We will miss Mom and Grandmother, every time we eat a peach or pear.

She is preceded in Death by her parents Alfred J and Mabel C Randall of Madison, Brother Marvin Randall of Stuart Florida, and Niece Susan Randall of Maryland, and special friend Raymond Persike, of Monona, WI

She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Kent Beetham) Madison, Deborah and Scott Doty of Oregon WI, her granddaughters Rachel (Doty) and William Schlough of Madison, Sarah and Dave Callan and great grandchildren Chael, Chloe, & Evelyn of Stoughton WI. Sister in law, Winnie Randall of Stuart FL, nephew Mark and Sandi Randall of Denver CO, great nephew Jeremy, and nieces Shelby and Becca.

A small family burial service by Foster Funeral Home: https://fosterfuneralhomes.com will be held graveside, with a memorial luncheon to be held later in the year, hopefully.

Due to Covid19 precautions, visitors are welcome to attend the grave side burial from their Cars on Friday May 1, at 12 Noon at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, WI 53716