Darlene G. Decker

March 19, 1928 – September 30, 2020 / Darlene G. Decker, 92, of New Berlin, Formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Arrangements are pending at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

