DarkHorse By Sal’s

DarkHorse By Sal’s
Tues-Sun 4:30pm-8pm
608-305-8885
www.darkhorsemadison.com

BBQ Trio
Smoked brisket with root beer BBQ sauce, smoked chicken wings with Alabama BBQ sauce and gochujang BBQ pork shoulder. Includes jalapeno cole slaw and homemade cornbread.
1.5lbs – Serves 2 people – $25
2.5 lbs – Serves 4 people – $40

Spicy Vegan Szechuan Meatballs
Impossible meatballs and vegetable fried rice. Comes with garden salad.
2 people portion – $25
4 person portion – $40

 

