DarkHorse By Sal’s

Tues-Sun 4:30pm-8pm

608-305-8885

www.darkhorsemadison.com

BBQ Trio

Smoked brisket with root beer BBQ sauce, smoked chicken wings with Alabama BBQ sauce and gochujang BBQ pork shoulder. Includes jalapeno cole slaw and homemade cornbread.

1.5lbs – Serves 2 people – $25

2.5 lbs – Serves 4 people – $40

Spicy Vegan Szechuan Meatballs

Impossible meatballs and vegetable fried rice. Comes with garden salad.

2 people portion – $25

4 person portion – $40