Darin J Skiff

Darin Skiff, age 56, of Sparta, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon Meeting Room at Baker’s Sunset Bay Resort (921 Canyon Road, Lake Delton, Wisconsin) with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. A time for gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Darin was born November 24, 1963 in Ellenville, New York, the son of Edward and Janice (Whipple) Skiff. When Darin and his siblings were very young, the family moved to Houma, Louisiana for a short time and returned to New York. Then another major move took the family out to Fontana, California and soon after relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin area and the growing family had also lived in Franklin and Oconto Falls and lastly moved to the Mauston area.

For 27 years, he was married to Lisa Hollweck and they had 4 wonderful children together. Darin worked as a stainless steel welder in the Mauston area and a few years ago relocated to Sparta, Wisconsin.

Darin was a wonderful man to the people in his life and would go above and beyond to see them happy. He was known as a character and what made him happy was making people laugh. He was always able to fill a room with joy and laughter, which is something his loved ones cherished most about him. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his loved ones and enjoyed being around people. He enjoyed having get togethers or going to the bar. At any one of these places he could do what he enjoys the most, singing and putting a smile on everyone’s face. He had this charm about him that when he walked into a place he would light it up. If he didn’t, he had this loud whistle that would capture everyone’s attention. He would whistle when he was happy. He was a man who was there for people when they needed a friend, a simple hug, a place to stay, or just a few dollars to get them by. He would do anything to see someone smile. That was his joy in life. He also had a very deep bond with his mother, Jenny. Their bond was very special and he will always have a piece of her heart. Darin loved his family especially his mother, but love was not any less for his children and grandchildren.

Darin is survived by his mother, Janice “Jenny” Skiff; fiancé, Ann Fischer; sons, Matt (Jessica) Skiff, Ryan Skiff and Nicholas Hollweck; daughter, Elizabeth Skiff; brothers, Tyrone (Jackie Fraser) Skiff and Harry (Crystal) Skiff; sisters, Rose (Danny) McCune, Beckie (Roy Calewarts) Apfel and Rhonda (Jeff) Roche and his grandchildren, Wyatt, Colin, Nicholas and Mariah.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.