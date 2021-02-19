Danuta Apolonia Bora

Danuta Bora, age 91, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 am.

Danuta was born July 6, 1929 in Poland, the daughter of Stanislaw and Rozalia (Zimna) Beben. She was married to her husband, Tedeusz Bora, for 63 years before his passing in 2010. She bravely traveled to the United States with her 2 daughters in 1965 to unite with her husband who had gone ahead to set up a home for them. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Danuta was known for her delicious cooking, of which she not only fed her family well, but also prepared meals and assisted in the Polish Club. For many years, she was a lively woman who would enjoy bike rides and walks with her husband, as well as working in her garden. She also loved spending time in Indiana with her daughter and grandchildren. She was known to let out an unsuspecting joke, followed by a beautiful smile. She was a devout Catholic who attended St. Cecilia’s Church in Wisconsin, but also spent many hours at home listening to mass. Danuta was a kind and generous woman who loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed.

Danuta is survived by her two daughters, Christine (Jesse) Nowak, Irene (Jerry) Antosik; five grandchildren, Margaret (Carl) Johnson, Greg (Diane) Antosik, Peter (Beth) Nowak, Chris Nowak, Eric (Lisa) Nowak; four great-grandchildren, Grace Nowak, Elijah Johnson, Jacob Antosik, Joshua Antosik; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Wyatt, Brailee and Wesley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brothers, Wilek, Mitek and Tadek Beben.

