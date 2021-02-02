Danny Davis to return to Wisconsin for 2021 season

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – First it was Jake Ferguson, then Kendric Pryor, and on Monday night, Danny Davis made it a Badger trio of offensive weapons returning to Madison for the 2021 season.

Davis announced on social media that he is staying at Wisconsin for his extra year of eligibility, “I love this program. And there’s great things coming for us in 2021. I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season.”

“I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season” Danny Davis makes it official, he’s BACK! #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/CtlhrDAtes — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 2, 2021

Davis played in just 2 games last season due to an undisclosed injury. During his career at UW, Davis has hauled in 99 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing the ball for 244 yards and 2 scores.

