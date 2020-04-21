D’Ann Louise Hocking

Madison- D’Ann Louise Hocking, age 79, passed away on April 18, 2020.

She was born on March 25, 1941 in Madison, daughter of Gerald and Alice (White) Minter. D’Ann married James Hocking on March 2, 1956, and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage.

D’Ann worked at Oscar Mayer and retired after 20 years. Prior to that she worked with family at Ella’s Deli in Madison. D’Ann was also a member at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church for 52 years.

D’Ann is survived by her four children, Robert (Amy) Hocking, Kimberly (Kraig) Lengfeld, Donald Hocking, Stacy (Ron) Kehl; seven grandchildren, Teala (Mark) Vandermaazen, Logan Kehl, Kara (Nick) Wergin, Shaun (Missy) Hughes, Tylur (Cally) Lengfeld, Monica (Garret) Nauta, Samamtha Hocking; eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Abby, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Archer, Jolie, Kennedy, Gemma; brother, Don (Tony) Minter; special friends, Ron Shirley Kehl, Mary Netwal and Barry Lengteld. She will be dearly missed by her four-legged companion Maddie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Hocking; stepmother, Nellie Minter and brother, Jack Minter.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like a special thank you to her Elmcroft family for the care they provided her in the last year. They would also like to thank the St. Patrick’s Cancer Group for all the support they gave.

“A life that’s been loved is a life that’s been lived”.

We will miss you Mom! You were a bad @ss grandma!