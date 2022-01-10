Daniel W. Powell

by Obituaries

Dodgeville / Mineral Point – Daniel W. Powell, age 57, of Dodgeville and formerly of Mineral Point passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Lukes Hospital in Milwaukee after a brief illness.

He was born in Dodgeville on October 26, 1964 the son of Frances Powell. Dan graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1982. He later attended UW Stevens Point majoring in Theatrical. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point and was involved in youth group and choir.

He is survived by his mother Frances Powell of Dodgeville, his aunt and uncle Margaret and Bill Hein of Dodgeville and aunt Pat Powell of Mineral Point, and many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Edna Powell and other relatives.

A Celebration of Danny’s Life will be held at a later date

Gorgen Funeral home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.