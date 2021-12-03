Daniel T. Lalley, Jr.

by Obituaries

MADISON – Daniel T. Lalley, Jr., age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Larson House in Columbus.

He was born in Madison on Nov. 11, 1938, the son of Daniel T., Lalley Sr. and Elizabeth (Linde) Lalley.

Dan attended school in Madison and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a sales rep. for most of his life. Dan owned, bred, sold, showed and judged cats locally and as far away as China.

Dan is survived by his brother, David T. (Deb) Lalley; sister, Sandy (Gary) McConochie; brother, Gerry Lalley; loving nieces, Dawn Lalley, Lisa Lalley and Jennifer Johnson; nephews, Dan and Joe Lalley, and Ken and Jason Lucht; special friends, Gretchen and Phil Takkunen and their family; as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Jim Lalley; and his partner, Tom Herbst, who was the love of his life.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison.

A special thank you to Janice and all the helpers at the Larson House who gave some happiness to Dan, and Generations Home Care and Hospice for all their help.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to hospice would be appreciated.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

