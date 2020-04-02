Daniel Richard Rossiter

FITCHBURG-Daniel Richard Rossiter passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI following a long illness.

His wife, Heidi, and daughter, Molly Rose Callahan, were with him at the time of his death. Dan was born on Jan. 5, 1944, in LaCrosse, WI, to Fern (Kinney) and William Rossiter. His family moved to Milwaukee shortly after his birth, and later to Madison where his father worked for the State of Wisconsin.

Dan received his bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater, and master’s degree in Public Service Administration from DePaul University in Chicago. He spent 40 years working on behalf of persons with intellectual/developmental disabilities. He was creative and courageous in his vision for others, and worked tirelessly to create positive change. He worked for a number of non-profit agencies before taking a position at Dane County Human Services as the Community Services Manager for individuals with Developmental Disabilities. He held this position for 25 years before retiring 10 years ago. In true Dan fashion, he was not content with full retirement and continued his advocacy work on behalf of persons with disabilities, including starting and leading the agency, Support Broker Consultants, as its Executive Director from 2014-2018.

Dan lived his life with great enthusiasm, humor, humility and love for his friends, family and community. He was a wise and funny man who enjoyed playing and listening to music, cooking dinner every night for his family, photography, following politics, reading, and a good glass of Irish whisky. In his younger days he liked riding his motorcycle cross country, and later, family vacations both within and outside the US. In the past couple years, Dan was happy to walk his daughter, Molly, down the aisle on her wedding day, play music with his musician brothers, and spend time with his family and friends, including Monica Bear and Dennis Harkins, along with many others.

Dan is survived by Heidi, his wife of 35 years; children, Daniel Rossiter, Kelly Rossiter, and Molly (Hayden) Callahan; brothers, William (Sharon) Rossiter and Patrick Rossiter; brothers-in-law, Peter (Diane) Quandt and Mark (Sheryl) Quandt; and nieces and nephews, Sarah Rossiter, William Rossiter, Heather Rossiter, Courtney Rossiter, Mark (Mary) Quandt, Gillian (Omar) Quandt, and Noah Wolf.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bridget Rossiter; brother, Kevin (Maureen) Rossiter; and niece, Mary Kate Rossiter.

We express a special thank you to all of the medical care providers who supported Dan in recent years, especially Dr. Zorba Paster, and the many staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, including physicians, wonderful nurses and nursing assistants. We are extremely appreciative of his care, especially during these challenging medical times.

A celebration of Dan’s full life will take place at a later time. Donations can be made to your organization of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

