Daniel Mark Galvin

Site staff by Site staff

Madison, WI – Daniel Mark Galvin, age 65, passed away on April 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 26, 1954, to Richard and Eileen (Bergman) Galvin, was raised in Cottage Grove, and graduated Class of 1972 from Monona Grove High School. Dan took great pride in his work and was widely recognized for his exceptional skills as a dental lab technician. He was an avid reader, especially westerns and mysteries, and enjoyed listening to the Brewers games on the radio.

Dan is survived by his brother Rodney (Sally) Galvin, sister Ann (Joe) Montano, nephew Joe (Deborah) Montano III, and nieces Wendy (Bill) Rahn, Michelle (Bryan) Colden, and Jamie (Reed Chelberg) Sigsworth, as well as many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanda, brothers Patrick and David, and niece Christina.

Our gratitude goes out to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving care of our brother, and for the work that they do every day.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Cottage Grove Cemetery alongside his parents and siblings.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville, WI is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com