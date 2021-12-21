Daniel Louis Reynolds

Daniel Louis Reynolds, age 61, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was born on June 25, 1960, to Robert and Nancy (Millette) Reynolds in Madison. Daniel married Ann Marie Hoffman at St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest on November 10, 2000.

Dan graduated from Madison East High School in 1978. He then went on to be a butcher for several years and later met several new friends who introduced him to the idea of engineering. He graduated from MATC with an engineering degree, designing everything you can imagine. He had a very sharp mind and witty sense of humor. He was dangerous when playing trivia whether it was history, music, or sports–you always wanted him on your team.

Dan believed that family and friends were everything, and he held them close. If you needed anything, he was there to help. He always made time to listen, laugh, and spend time with those he loved. He was extremely proud of his children and would talk your ear off about their accomplishments.

Sports-enthusiast does not do justice to Dan’s love of “the game” whether it was baseball, softball, volleyball, football, etc. If it had “ball” attached to it he was either playing it or watching it–unless it was soccer. He loved the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and has the jerseys to prove it.

If he was not participating in sporting events, you could find him at the cabin fishing with friends and family. His time on the water, and in nature in general, gave him a sense of peace. It was there that he would relax, dream, and solve the world’s problems.

Daniel is survived by his wife Ann Maire; children Elizabeth and Ryan; brothers Paul, Brian (Judy), Sean; sister Julie (Stu); mother-in-law Pat; brothers-in-law Carl (Debbie), Earl (Alicia), Tony (Teri), Todd (Kelly), John (Lisa); sisters-in-law Janet and Lois; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many friends he considered family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Nancy and father-in-law Peter and sister-in-law Anne.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, WI with Father Jared Holzhuter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service at church.

