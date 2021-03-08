Daniel Lee Holland

Daniel Lee Holland, age 65, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born the son of Joseph and Joan (Blair) Holland on January 18, 1956 in Monroe. He was a graduate of Dodgeville High School. Dan was a Certified Cheesemaker at Wisconsin Cheese Group; he later worked in the maintenance department at Pleasant View Nursing Home. His passion in life was music, he played the drums and guitar; his very first gig was on the court house steps in Dodgeville. He played guitar weekly for the residents at Pleasant View; and spent time playing music every week with his best friend, Ronnie Pattinson. Dan enjoyed live music and had attended at least 100 concerts.

Dan was an honest man who lived simply and was always true to himself; he will be remembered for having a great sense of humor and leaving behind many great stories. He was a proud grandfather and adored all of his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Dan is survived by his mother, Joan Davies; sons, Christopher (Aziza) Holland and Stephen (Veronica) Holland, Sr.; grandchildren, Quinten, Kamari, Kaloni, Stephen, Jr., Anthony, and Alena; siblings, Tim (Carol) Holland, Kathy Ottow, David (Pam) Davies, and Evan Davies; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; step-father, Bill Davies; maternal grandmother, Helen Penhallegon, and very special aunt, Elaine Benedict.

Memorial Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Ronnie Pattinson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Truman Cemetery in Dodgeville, at a later date.

Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Dan’s house, 1907 12th St. Monroe.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.

