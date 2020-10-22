Daniel L. Hibner

Daniel L. Hibner, 64, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Daniel L. Hibner Memorial Fund and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dan was born on October 20, 1956 in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Harold and Sandra (Turner) Hibner. Dan’s dad was in the Navy so Dan attended school in various places. He furthered his education at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, where he received his degree in water and water treatment in 1975. He was united in marriage to Vickie Richardson on February 10, 1975 in Lancaster, WI. Dan worked for the City of Platteville Water & Sewer Department for 35 years. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and hot wings. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. Dan also had a great love for all of his dogs.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Vickie; three children, Jacob (Sara) Hibner, Welsey (Angie Gottschalk) Hibner, and Amy Jo (Lee) Hendricks; four grandchildren, Bryce, Blake, Corynne, and Madison Hibner; father, Harold Hibner; siblings, Karen (Jerry) Retzlaff, Phyllis Phillips, and Sandra Hibner; and brother and sisters-in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Richardson and Laurie Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Harvey Richardson; and brothers-in-law, Paul Phillips and Steve Mueller.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Brittney, and the Medical Associates Oncology Department, especially, the nurses and Dr. Engelman for their compassionate care.