Daniel Karl Klicko

Lodi – Daniel Karl Klicko, age 66, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Agrace Hospice with family by his side.

He was born on December 18, 1953 in Mauston, WI, the son of Vern and Charleen (Nickel) Klicko. Dan was raised in Lyndon Station, WI. and was a 1971 graduate of Mauston High School.

His sense of adventure took him to California to experience life there before returning to Wisconsin to raise his family. Dan was employed with Steve Brown Apartments in charge of maintaining the facilities. He loved playing his guitars, listening to music, and enjoying the outdoors. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Heather (William) Hermanson, Carrie Klicko, Cory Klicko, Crystal Klicko and Eric Schlough; 15 grandchildren, Jasmine and Keesha Thomas, Justyn and Allya Hermanson, Isaiah, Alyjah, Malachi, Xander, Roman and Alex Klicko, Mitchel, Nathaniel and Jessalyn Simonson and Hailey and James Gavins; his father, Vern; two brothers, Steve and Dave Klicko; his sister, Robyn Klicko; two nephews, Jason and Ethan Klicko and his niece Nicole Kay Klicko and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Charleen and grandparents, Bernadine and George Nichols. A “Celebration of Life’ will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care, c/o Heather Hermanson, to be used for animal adoption with the Humane Society.