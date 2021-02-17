Daniel Joseph Meister

Site staff by Site staff

Daniel Joseph Meister, age 64 of Blue River, Wisconsin passed away Monday morning, February 15th at Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital.

Dan was born to Phyllis and Stanley Meister on July 19th, 1956 in Plain, Wisconsin. Dan graduated from Riverdale High School in Muscoda in 1975. He adored and loved his high school sweetheart, Darcie Elliott, and they were married June 26th, 1982 at St. John the Baptist Church in Muscoda, Wisconsin. Dan lived a full and grateful life of joy and service in the communities he lived in. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, scuba diving, cooking, watching Green Bay Packer games, and gardening. He became a Master Cheesemaker and was a talented artist in metal work and drawing. Dan was devoted in his faith and enjoyed helping and caring for others.

Daniel is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Meister; his grandparents, Herman and Lucy Blau and Joseph and Elizabeth Meister; his father- and mother-in-law Clifford and Eva Elliott; and his sister- and brother in-law, Ina and John Tisdale.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Darcie Meister; three children, Hanna Meister, Slade (Evian Olvera) Meister, and Mariah (Daniel Flores Lopez) Meister; granddaughter, Lyric Meister; sister-in-law, Desiree Elliott; mother, Phyllis Meister; siblings, Vicki (John) Thingvold, Mike (Valerie) Meister, and Scott (Rhonda) Meister; nieces and nephews; other beloved relatives; and dear friends Mike and Sue Zauner.

Thanks to the support of friends and family, and the kind staff at Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Upland Hills Health Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in Dan’s memory would be appreciated.

A private family service will be held with burial to be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Muscoda, WI. The family will have a Mass dedicated in Dan’s memory at a later date.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.