Daniel H. “Dan” Pagel

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.–Daniel H. “Dan” Pagel, age 69, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1950, the son of Midge Knudson and Herbert Pagel.

Dan graduated from James Madison Memorial High school, Class of 1969. He grew up being a devoted mentor and member of the YMCA. He worked at Chess King Clothing Store and the Walgreen’s Distribution Center. Dan enjoyed working on his 1950 Ford Custom, which was his pride and joy. He easily made friends wherever he went; especially at some of the local pubs. Dan really cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Jenell (Lesther) Perez; son, James Pagel; five grandchildren, Luis Perez, Emily Perez, Reahsah Pagel, Dakotah Lane and Victoria Nieman ; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Herrick-Perez, Ella Perez and Enzo Akiens-Perez; brothers Dave Pagel, Ron Pagel , Steve Pagel and Mike Ellsworth; and sisters, Vicky Pagel and Renae Ellsworth. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Ellsworth; and son, Tyler Pagel.

