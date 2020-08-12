Daniel H. “Dan” Clark

OREGON-Daniel H. “Dan” Clark, age 58, lost his seven-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Oregon, surrounded with lots of love from his family and friends.

Dan was born in Madison on June 15, 1962, the youngest of ten children of John and Mary Clark. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1980. On May 25, 1996, Dan Married Sherri Stone (Doskocil) in Lake Tahoe. Dan worked for UPS as a driver for 37 years and retired in April 2018.

Dan always had a contagious smile on his face and always loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had a positive attitude about everything in Life even during his battle with cancer. Dan enjoyed so many things in life such as snowmobiling, UTVing, pontooning, Harley rides, bicycle rides, convertible rides, camping, parties on the family private lake “Lake Harriet”, listening to his favorite music artists and being up north at his second home in Hazelhurst, Wis., where he met his second family of so many loving and caring friends he made over the years.

Dan is survived by his Loving and Devoted wife, Sherri; siblings, Pat (Ralph) Berkan and their children Amanda, Brian and Christina; Bill Clark’s children, Bill Jr. and Johnny; Fritz (Mary Jo) Clark and their children, Fred, Steve, Michelle and Brad; Jim (Carol) Clark; John (Jackie) Clark and their children, Sonja, Cheryl and Sara; Dick Clark and his children, Rich, Melissa and Dan; Bob (Carol) Clark and their children, Rob and Brenda; Tom (Pam) Clark and their children, Kara, David and Randy; and Mary Kay Clark and her son, Justin; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; and brother, Bill; and sister-in-law, Irene Clark.

A private family service will be held.

A public celebration of Dan’s life will be held at Dan and Sherri’s House, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Oregon.

