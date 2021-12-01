Daniel “Dino” Gardner

by Obituaries

Daniel “Dino” Gardner, 63, of Belmont, Wisconsin formerly of Platteville, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, of natural causes.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 PM until the time of the service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Daniel “Dino” Gardner” Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Dino was born on October 12, 1958 in Waukegan, Illinois, son of Dallas and Patricia (McPhail) Gardner. He attended Platteville High School. For many years “Dino” worked as a welder learning his trade while living and working in Houston, Texas. He worked for many years at Cummins, Mineral Point as a welder. For the past few years he has been working at Farm and Fleet, Platteville. As a young man he liked to hunt, but he really enjoyed fishing and a good game foosball.

He is survived by his parents, Dallas and Pat Gardner; brothers, Jay and Rick Gardner; sister, Kim Minett; special friend, Tammy Scott and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

