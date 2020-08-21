Daniel “Danny” T. Harrington, Jr.

Daniel “Danny” T. Harrington, Jr., 49, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A private family service will be held. A time of lunch and fellowship will be held at 1:30 PM at Moundview Park, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Daniel T. Harrington Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Danny was born on July 14, 1971 in Madison, Wisconsin, son of Daniel and Marsha (Dailey) Harrington, Sr.. He graduated from Madison East High School. Danny worked at the Platteville Golf Course, Pizza Hut in Platteville, and for the past eight years, at Piggly Wiggly, Platteville. While working there he worked as a stock man, in parcel, and doing maintenance. Danny enjoyed watching WWE and classic cars. He was always ready for a game of “pick up” basketball. He was a practical joker.

Danny is survived by his two daughters, Katelyn and Seara Harrington; mother, Marsha Harrington; two sisters, Tina and Brenda Harrington; adopted brother, Leo Duell; nephews, John and Matt Harrington and great-niece and nephews, Olivia, Gabriel and Jex Harrington.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister, Peggy Harrington, grandparents, Addison and Bessie Dailey and Rose Harrington.