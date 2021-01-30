Daniel “Danny” Delp

Daniel “Danny” Delp, age 43, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI, with Pastor Don Glanzer officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Danny was born August 6, 1977 in Westchester, PA the son of David and Laura (Webb) Delp Sr. Danny loved being outdoors and spending time with family. He liked reading and writing poetry and was a Shakespeare fan. He was talented at furniture restoration and appreciated the mentoring from Paul Robbins. He wrestled from a very young age and through-out school and later, helped coach young wrestlers. Danny was a baseball fan, his favorite team was the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed all types of music and was always the first up to dance. He loved animals, especially dogs and cows. As a boy he could often be found hugging a calf or talking to and petting his favorite cows.

Daniel is survived by mother, Laura (Russell Burdick); brother, Clark (Jennifer) Delp; sister, Mary Delp; nephews, Tristen and Blake, and nieces, Alyssa, Carrina, Lauren and Mariah. He is preceded in death by his father, David D. Delp Sr.; paternal grandparents, Graham and Betty Delp; and maternal grandparents, Stanley and Doratha (McMichael) Webb.

