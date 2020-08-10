Daniel “Burnsy” D. Burns

Daniel D. “Burnsy” Burns, 64, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Zippy’s in Lancaster. The Melby Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Daniel “Burnsy” Burns Memorial Fund, and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dan was born on August 16, 1955, in Lancaster, WI the son of Clarence “Bud” and Laugine H. (Barr) Burns. He worked for the Grant County Highway Department for almost 30 years.

He enjoyed visiting Zippy’s Brass Rail Tavern on a daily basis. Every morning he enjoyed his coffee and an egg and cheese sandwich. Dan enjoyed the great outdoors and nature. He had a strong passion for hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He has a passion for motorcycles and had a variety of guns. He enjoyed meeting new people and spending time with his daughter and grandkids.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Kurt Hale) Burns; six grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon Hall), Tyler, Adam, Ashley, Andrew and Tessa Hale; siblings, Gary Burns, Shirley (Jerry) Beshear, Peggy Burns Thompson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Gerald, James and Michael Burns; sister-in-law, Jo Burns; along with many other relatives.