Daniel Allen Torgeson

McFarland – Daniel Allen “Torgy” Torgeson, age 71, of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital.

He was born on April 8, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the son of Joseph and Deloris (Hilden) Torgeson.

Dan graduated from McFarland High School in 1967. He married the love of his life, Carol (Aebly) Torgeson, on May 11, 1974, at St. Paul Church in Madison. Dan was the owner and operator of Torgeson Concrete LLC since 1970.

Dan enjoyed hunting with his family and friends. He never missed an opening day with his son, Will, for over 30 years. He loved going on fishing trips in Canada and watching the New York Yankees. Dan played many sports throughout his life, including football, basketball, baseball and golf. He played baseball at Luther College and on the McFarland Home Talent team. Dan passed along his love of baseball to his daughter, Anna, who coached his grandson, Dylan’s baseball team. Dan’s blunt and accurate advice will forever be missed. He enjoyed travelling with Carol and made meeting new people an adventure. Dan really enjoyed splitting firewood and hand-delivering it to his family!

Dan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol (Aebly) Torgeson; son, William Joseph (Jenna) Torgeson; daughter, Anna Elizabeth (Robert) Newlun; grandson, Dylan Newlun; two granddaughters, Alice Torgeson and Lucy Torgeson; nephew, Jacob Torgeson; uncle, Greg Hilden; grandmother, Ruth Hilden Schmitz; and sisters-in-law; Sheila Rahne (Frank) and Marion Hart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Torgeson; two grandfathers, Joseph Torgeson and Norm Hilden; and two grandmothers, Beulah (Neefe) Torgeson and Martha (Van Winter) Hilden.

A public drive-thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

A private burial will be held at Lower McFarland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

