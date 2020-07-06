Daniel A. Meier

CROSS PLAINS – Daniel Albert Meier, age 93, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 27, 1926, in the Town of Cross Plains, WI, the son of Matt and Christine (Marking) Meier. He married Charlene “Char” (Tourdot) Meier on February 13, 1954 in Belleville, WI.

He served in the Army from 1954 until 1956. He was a member of the Cross Plains American Legion Post 245. Daniel worked for the Middleton/Cross Plains School Buses as a mechanic for 15 years.

Daniel loved to polka dance and was the best waltz dancer around. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting and playing golf. He was a very meticulous man and found great joy in fixing or making anything. He was known as the best mechanic by many and people often said if he couldn’t fix it to just keep it. Daniel loved his cherries. Whether it was chocolate covered cherries or a cherry pie.

He was a very kind, thoughtful and gentle man. There wasn’t a person he met that could tell you one bad thing about him. He was a very devoted husband and cherished his 66 years of marriage to Char. His greatest joy was his family and being around them always brought him to a smile.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Charlene “Char” Meier; daughters, Sue Stretsbery, Julie (Robert) Stafford, Joan (Richard) Stayner; grandchildren, Jesse (Nicole) Sass, Jay (Bryana) Sass, Jarred Temple, Christopher Stayner, Samantha Jo (Brett Liddicoat) Stayner, Jenni Stretsbery; great-grandchildren, Carter Sass, Lilly Sass, Connor Sass, Finley Sass; sister, Annabell Acker; brothers, Valentine (Judy) Meier, Philip Meier; sister-in-law, Billie Meier and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilfred (Jo) Meier, James (Mary) Meier, Richard Meier; sisters, Ceclia Brabender, Frances (Oliver) Kahl and brother-in-law, Edward Acker.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Daniel to be designated at a later date.

