Daniel A. Liegel, age 78, of Spring Green, loving husband, father, and grandpa, passed away at Greenway Manor on Monday, February 8, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with COPD.

Born and raised in Plain on the family farm, he grew up working with his dad. After several years of farming, he became an Operating Engineer and had a long, safe and successful career, operating cranes for Kraemer Brothers and Reynolds Crane Service. Dan served his country and was an Army National Guard veteran. He was also a member of the Plain American Legion and served as Post Commander for two years. The highlight of Danny’s day was late afternoon when his phone would ring and it would be his grandson Ryan. Those calls started when he entered college and continued until his passing. This was an everyday call for 12 years. This last year Danny became bedridden, but through all his suffering, he remained a respectful and polite man. Always a “please” and “thank you” when he asked for something. He was a wonderful husband and would call Marlene “Cookie Dough” which is a nickname she will dearly miss.

Dan is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of nearly 55 years, Marlene (Borstad); his dear and caring daughter, Michelle (friend Brady Shelton); son Darrin; grandson and closest buddy, Ryan (Courtney) Roessler and their two children Jack & Ella; his special granddaughter, Danielle (Nathan) Peck and their children, Mason, Maya, and Madelyn. He is also survived by his sisters and life-long friends, JoAnn (Bob) Schanke, Linda (Dave) Elder, and Susan Kowalke; brother-in-law Myles (Deana) Borstad; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Liegel.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alois and Louise Liegel; sisters, Theresa and Marie; brothers, Ralph, Jerry, Kenneth, and Alois, Jr.; son-in-law Joe Roessler; brother-in-law, Jerry Brickl; in-laws, Milo and June Borstad; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

