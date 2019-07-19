Dangerously hot conditions prompt Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect today for all of southern Wisconsin. High temperatures along with extremely high humidity will create heat index values in the triple digits. Here’s a look at what it will feel like this afternoon.

There won’t be much relief after the sun sets tonight. Dewpoints will remain high and overnight lows will stay in the 70s.

A cold front will bring a chance for rain to the area on Saturday. There are still a few questions on the timing of that front. Right now, the front is expected to move into the area during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees on Saturday, but if the front moves through later in the day, temperatures could rise even higher.

Cooler air will move into the area on Sunday. High temperatures will be near 80 with much lower dewpoints, so it will feel much more comfortable. The pleasant weather will continue through much of next week.

