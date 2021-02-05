Dangerously cold wind chills in the forecast -Haddie

Southern Wisconsin has enjoyed a relatively mild winter so far. High temperatures have averaged a few degrees above normal since December. Our mild stretch comes to an end this weekend. The coldest air of the season will arrive for Saturday and Sunday.

Polar air will settle into the region Friday night. Fresh snowpack and westerly winds will combine to drop temperatures to the single digits below zero by daybreak Saturday. Daytime highs will only be in the single digits with wind chills remaining below zero through the day. Saturday night will be the coldest night this winter with low temperatures falling to the middle teens below zero. Winds will be a little lighter, but wind chills will still range from -20 to -35 early Sunday morning.

These temperatures are the coldest we’ve seen in a few years, but not close to record lows. Records for this weekend are around -20 and some of those records have been standing for over 100 years.

The bitter cold air will stick around through next week. Temperatures will hover near -10 at night and only reach the single digits above zero during the day. Wind chills will be below zero throughout the week.

Bitter cold temperatures and wind will combine to create dangerously cold conditions by next Friday and Saturday. Wind chills will range from -25 to -40 overnight into the early morning hours. Frostbite can occur in just a few minutes with wind chills around -40.

Plan ahead to stay safe during this cold snap. Make sure your winter car survival kit is well stocked and the gas tank is full. Don’t forget to protect your pets and property from the cold weather. If you must spend time outside, remember to dress in multiple layers to stay safe.