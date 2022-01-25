Dangerous cold in forecast prompts some schools to already cancel class for Wednesday

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — More than a dozen school districts in southern Wisconsin have already called off class for Wednesday morning with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast.

Air temperatures could be as low as -15 to -20 Wednesday morning, with wind chills in the -20 to -35 range.

That’s in the range of possible Wind Chill Warnings being issued in southern Wisconsin, in which case many schools have policies in place to cancel classes. Even with virtual learning now a possibility, several school districts contacted by News 3 Now say if they decide to cancel school Wednesday, they would not convert it into a virtual learning day.

The Madison Metropolitan School District has not yet responded to an inquiry about their plans for Wednesday, but did send an e-mail to parents warning them of the possibility of in-person classes being canceled because of the cold.

Elsewhere in Dane County, officials in Oregon say they will only cancel class or issue a late start for cold if a Wind Chill Warning is issued. Waunakee says it would use a “traditional snowday” for any possible closures, while Verona says it doesn’t have any immediate plans to go virtual for any weather-related closures, unless there were extended weather cancellations.

Officials in the School District of Janesville told News 3 Now that they have extra hours built into the school year calendar to accommodate weather-related delays or cancellations. In Columbia County, Portage school officials say they would deploy virtual learning days if they can anticipate inclement weather and plan ahead. In those cases, the district would let families know by noon the day before.

You can get an updated list of school closings on channel3000.com and on the First Warn Weather app, available for free in all app stores. Be sure to also watch News 3 Now for a running list of school closings in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.