MADISON-Dane Eric Christenson, age 32, died suddenly following a car accident. He went to his Risen Savior’s home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Dane was born June 24, 1987, to Eric and Rhonda Christenson, he was a loving brother to Sara Christenson. He was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. Dane graduated from LaFollette High School in 2006 in Madison, from Bethany Lutheran College with a Communications degree in 2010, and he was currently working toward a business degree at University of Minnesota, Mankato. He recently started working at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn. in patient registration. Dane was proud to work at Mayo and enjoyed his coworkers, who became immediate friends.

Dane was a wonderful son, brother, and friend, and he truly lit up every occasion. He enjoyed cinema, reading, and had recently picked up photography as a hobby.

Dane is survived by his parents and sister; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins; as well as special great aunt and uncle, Dennis and Marge Haga of Mankato, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Okee and Mildred Christenson and maternal grandparents, Sidney and Delores Satern.

Memorials may be gifted in Dane’s name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704.

Due to unprecedented health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com. for updates as they become available and we encourage you to share your online condolences with Dane’s family.

