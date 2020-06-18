Dane Dances! postpones season to August 2021

Dane Dances, a free concert series, typically takes place Fridays in August Monona Terrace.

MADISON, Wis. — Dane Dances! organizers decided to postpone the 2020 season to August 2021.

In 2020, a release said the dances were supposed to be called “A Season of Love.” For 21 years, Dane Dances has brought people together for dancing and listening to music.

“For now, we want to thank this year’s sponsors. We want to thank and help the musicians, bands, DJs, and food vendors who are experiencing financial losses because of the pandemic,” the release said. “Lastly, we want to thank everyone who has come to the dances in the past and who was looking forward to this community event.”

