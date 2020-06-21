Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off June 22

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Credit: Dane County Youth Fishing

MADISON, Wis. — The first annual Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament will begin on June 22 on the Fish Donkey tournament digital app, according to an news release.

Officials said the tournament is for youth ages 9-15 who commonly fish in their respective communities on a regular basis.

The tournament will run from June 22 through September 20.

The tournament app is free to download and it is free to participate in the tournament, the release said.

Participants are required to photographed and upload all fish to the Fish Donkey tournament app, according to the release.

Visit the Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament’s Facebook page, for more information.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments