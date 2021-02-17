Dane County woman pleads guilty to looting, vandalism for May protests, given deferred prosecution

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County woman accused of looting and damaging a businesses during last summer’s unrest in Madison has pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Gabrielle Kokesh, 20, of Waunakee, was arrested in June and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Police said Kokesh participated in looting the clothing store August. Police also said video showed her kicking in a window at Power Nine Games during the violent demonstrations in Madison last May.

Kokesh appeared virtually in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a plea hearing. Dane County Judge Ellen Berz did not immediately sentence Kokesh, but referred her to the county’s Deferred Prosecution Program. If Kokesh completes the program successfully, her case could be dismissed. If she does not complete the program she will return to court for sentencing.

More than 75 businesses on or near State Street were looted or damaged May 30 when violent demonstrations broke out in downtown Madison.