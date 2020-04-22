Dane County will reach 100% renewable energy status with new solar project

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has purchased land to build an additional large solar project and achieve 100% renewable electricity status for the County’s operations, according to County Executive Joe Parisi.

In a release, Parisi said the newest project is expect to be nearly double the size of the soon-to-be constructed solar facility at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The release said the renewable electricity from the new project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the emissions produced by over 5,000 cars or the burning of 14,000 tons of coal per year.

In a statement, Parisi said: “Our Climate Action Plan sets a county-wide goal to meet one-third of its electricity use with solar power by 2030. Dane County is proud to be a renewable energy leader in Wisconsin, taking bold steps to demonstrate that a climate resilient and carbon-free future is within our reach. Our new solar project will create local clean energy jobs and help combat climate change.”

The planned project will be on a 125-acre piece of land in the Town of Cottage Grove across from the Dane County Landfill and adjacent to the County’s East District Highway Garage, according to the release. Design will start next year after the county takes proposals from prospective solar developers this fall.

The release said the county is hopeful the projects will create much needed jobs in the community and stimulate the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.



