Dane County to distribute nearly 100K KN95 masks
MADISON, Wis. – Last week, Dane County announced the purchase of nearly 100,000 KN95 masks. On Wednesday, those masks arrived.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the masks will be distributed throughout the county to fight against the recent omicron surge.
The Department of Emergency Management and Human Services is working with Public Health Madison & Dane County and other organizations to get the face coverings to vulnerable populations.
“It’s imperative we do all we can to try and stunt the rapid spread of this variant,” Parisi said. “You don’t have to have COVID to be affected by what’s happening in our hospitals right now.”
Officials said the masks will be given out in a similar way to how the county distributed masks at the start of the pandemic.
