Dane County to distribute nearly 100K KN95 masks

Specially labeled "surgical" N95s "should be reserved for use by healthcare personnel," the CDC says, but other N95s can be found at some home improvement stores, retailers and drugstores.

N95 masks made by 3M — a leading global manufacturer of N95 masks and the largest producer of the masks in the US — are available at all major retailers, including Home Depot, Target, Lowes, Menards and Amazon's 3M store, 3M spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich told CNN this month.

Amazon has said it prohibits sellers from claiming their KN95 masks are "FDA-approved," since the US Food and Drug Administration doesn't approve KN95 masks.

"If you're going to go to Amazon, just make sure you're buying from the (N95) manufacturer's direct store, like their official store" on Amazon, Collins said.

For both children and adults, Project N95 is a reputable source from which you can get N95s, KN95s and KF94s, Marr said.

As consumer demand for these masks have increased, there have been reports of price gouging online. Some public health departments, such as those for Maryland and Milwaukee, are offering free N95 masks.