Dane County, Tenant Resource Center launch $10 million eviction prevention program

Photo by Sharon Vanorny Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County and the Tenant Resource Center launched a more than $10 million emergency program to prevent evictions Friday, according to a release.

The program aims to help 9,000 Dane County residents at risk of eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By preventing evictions, we are stabilizing housing for families during these uncertain, challenging times,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We need landlords to continue to work with their tenants and partner with us to prevent evictions — funds are available that can support payment of back rent. As further evidence that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting communities of color from both a health perspective as well as economically, 78% of the applications already in are from families of color.”

Individuals who make 80% area median income and have experience economic hardship are eligible, but there will be a preference for people who apply that make 50% area median income or lower. Documentation will be required to receive funds.

Individuals an apply here. Tenants who get assistance from the program can also get housing counseling, case management and mediation services.

There are typically 2,300 eviction filings every year, but the Tenant Resource Center estimates there could be anywhere from 6,000-12,000 evictions this year. It could cost between $6.75 million and $13.5 million to address.

