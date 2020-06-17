Dane County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19 as virus continues to spread

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, Dane County health officials have confirmed 1,001 cases of the disease. Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease.

“As we pass the 1,000-case mark, it’s important to note our work is far from over. Covid-19 remains in our community. It cannot be taken lightly or dismissed,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “It is a very real threat to our well-being. Covid-19 continues to spread, disproportionately affecting communities of color, seniors, and those with health conditions.”

According to data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 546 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered from their infections.

“The individual actions we take every day are critical to reducing the risk of infection. While our rates of illness remain lower than other locations, we must continue to do all we can—minimize being in group settings, wear masks, and practice frequent hand washing,” Parisi said. “Sadly, our community will experience many more cases and deaths before the end of the year.”

In total 47,943 people have been tested for COVID-19 throughout Dane County.

The milestone comes just two days after Dane County moved into Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Phase 2 allows most businesses to operate at 50% capacity. K-12 schools and secondary education institutions are also allowed to hold in-person classes during Phase 2 and beyond.

