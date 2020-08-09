Dane County supervisors ask PHMDC to investigate Epic’s reopening plans

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — In a Facebook post on Friday, Dane County Supervisor called on Public Health Madison & Dane County to add transparency to Epic System’s in-person reopen plan for its employees.

Dane County Supervisor for District 19 Teran Peterson issued a statement asking PHMDC to answer several questions, including releasing data on how many Epic employees have reached out to Public Health with concerns over the plan; has PHMDC been involved in planning the reopening; and how the plan will affect Dane County’s ability to flatten the curve.

“While Epic is exempt from some aspects of EO #8 under Section 6, they are still required to facilitate remote work to the greatest extent possible under Section 4.f.,” Peterson writes, “Many employees are uneasy about returning to the office and have reached out to members of the board and have likely shared their concerns with PHMDC as well.”

The health software company announced earlier this week it will require its 9,000-plus employees to return tow work in person at its Verona campus by Sept. 21.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments