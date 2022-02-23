Dane County shows off new tow plows ahead of incoming snow

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County showed off a new way to combat winter weather, just in time for Thursday’s snowfall.

County Executive Joe Parisi unveiled a set of new tow plows, which allow one truck to plow two lanes of highway at the same time. Parisi said it’s a big help for the county’s road workers.

“Every time there’s a major snow event, these folks plow approximately 2,500 lane miles throughout this community,” Parisi said. “With these tow plows, they can do it in an even more efficient manner.”

The county purchased 4 tow plows, using money from the 2020 budget. This year will be the first time that they are put to use. Snow is back in the forecast Thursday.

RELATED: ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow on the way by Thursday evening

Officials are asking drivers to give the new plows space by staying 300 feet behind them, and reduce speed when near them.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.