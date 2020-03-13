Dane County Sheriff’s Office, state Department of Corrections suspend visitation

The Dane County Sheriff’s office has immediately suspended all in-jail programming, contact and non-contact visits, with the exception of attorney visits in order to avoid spreading the Coronavirus, according to a news release.

“The Dane County Sheriff’s Office values visitation and jail programing as an essential part of inmate wellness,” the department said in the release. “In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic we made a difficult decision in order to protect the health of all who live in, work in, and visit the Dane County Jail.”

In addition to the changes in visitation, inmates with outside employment will not be allowed to go to work or volunteer, the release said.

The state Department of Corrections has also temporarily suspended visits at state DOC institutions, with the exception of professional visits. According to a news release from the department, accommodations for phone calls and video visits will be made whenever possible.

The department did not give an end date for the suspension. The sheriff’s office said the suspensions at the county jail will be in effect until at least April 1, 2020.

