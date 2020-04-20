Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Stoughton Police investigating stabbing

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Stoughton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Dane County Dispatch said they sent three ambulances to the scene, but weren’t able to say how many people were stabbed.

The conditions of those stabbed are unknown. Stoughton police weren’t able to say if anyone had been arrested.

This is a developing story, News 3 Now has a team on the way to the scene.

