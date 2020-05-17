Dane County Sheriff’s Office responds to rollover crash on Highway 151

Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

VERONA, Wis. — Police responded Sunday afternoon to a rollover crash on Highway 151 near Verona.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a call came in at 11:51 a.m. about a rollover crash involving a single vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said one person was in the car during the accident.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.



