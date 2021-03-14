Dane County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night it is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Tiah J. Meigs was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School on Thursday. The release said Meigs got in a car with a person she knew.

Detectives said Meigs was near Camden Road in Madison later Thursday. She also has ties to the Black Earth area and possibly Sun Prairie, officials said.

Meigs’ family told authorities it is concerned for her wellbeing, and attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who sees Meigs is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345, and anyone who has had contact with her recently can call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

