Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Club Bristol

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired outside Club Bristol early Sunday morning.

Officials say gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of the club, located at 7653 County Highway N in the Town of Bristol, just after midnight.

A large gathering of people was reportedly outside the club prior to the shooting.

Many people allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

There are no suspects in custody, and an unknown person was injured.

The club came under scrutiny in February, after three reported shootings on the premises.

The owners had vowed to increase security and move locations within the next two years in a settlement earlier this year.

