Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of CAMP member

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found at a Westport home Monday.

Officials said the 32-year-old was a member of the jail’s Custody Alternative Monitoring Program and was serving a sentence for felony bail jumping.

The man was found unresponsive at a home on County Highway I on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The name of the man has not been released.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.