Dane County Sheriff’s Office encouraging people to apply for jobs

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a recruitment squad to hire new staff.

According to a news release, full-time recruiter Deputy Juan Bowers will be using the new group to provide a presence at local events.

The release said law enforcement has seen a decline in applicants in recent years, but the recruitment squad will hopefully spark interest in people who may never have considered a career in law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone who wants to learn more about the department’s opportunities can visit their website.

