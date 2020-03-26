Dane County Sheriff’s Office ask for masks, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes
Stephen Cohn
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office needs some personal protective equipment — and you can help.
According to a tweet from the office, officials need surgical or N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
Anyone able to donate is asked to contact 608-327-9371.
The Sheriff’s Office said they’ll pick up everything “at your convenience.”
