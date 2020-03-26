Dane County Sheriff’s Office ask for masks, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

This photo illustration shows a bottle of hand sanitizer on March 5, 2020 in Washington,DC. - Amazon pledged on March 5, 2020 to take steps to fight price gouging after a US senator complained of "unjustifiably high prices" on hand sanitizers and surgical masks to protect against coronavirus infections. The US retail giant responded to a letter from Senator Ed Markey, who wrote that Amazon appeared to be profiting from panic buying related to the epidemic. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office needs some personal protective equipment — and you can help.

According to a tweet from the office, officials need surgical or N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

We need surgical or N95 masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes! If you’re able to donate, please contact us (608) 327-9371. We will pick-up at your convenience. pic.twitter.com/BLqmkS6fiw — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) March 25, 2020

Anyone able to donate is asked to contact 608-327-9371.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ll pick up everything “at your convenience.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments