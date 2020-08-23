Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy died from complications of COVID-19, according to a news release Saturday night.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Deputy Richard ‘Rick’ Treadwell, 61, contracted COVID-19 while on duty.

With a very heavy heart and sadness that Sheriff Mahoney informs you of the passing of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell,… Posted by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 22, 2020

The release said this is being treated as a line of duty death, and is the first COVID-19 law enforcement line of duty death in Wisconsin.

Officials said Treadwell was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession.

Treadwell leaves behind his wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are pending.

In a statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county mourns the passing of Treadwill, saying “his life taken too early by this terrible virus.”

“We as a county will do everything possible to provide comfort and support to Rick’s family,” Parisi said. “And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight the spread of this deadly virus and the unfair suffering and devastation it brings.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.